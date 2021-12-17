File photo

City services will have altered hours for Christmas and New Year’s day.

City closures

Carrollton City Hall will be closed Thursday, and City Hall, both Libraries, both Recreation Centers, the Senior Center, and Oak Creek Tennis Center will be closed Friday for the Christmas holiday. Indian Creek Golf Club will remain open from sunrise to sunset on Christmas Eve. The following day, both Libraries, both Recreation Centers, the Senior Center, Indian Creek Golf Club, Oak Creek Tennis Center and the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum will be closed.

Both Libraries, both Recreation Centers, the Senior Center, and the Oak Creek Tennis Center will close at 6 p.m. for New Year’s Eve Dec. 31. The following day, both Libraries and the Oak Creek Tennis Center will be closed. The Recreation Centers and Senior Center will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

There will be no residential trash delays for Christmas or New Year’s Day.

School closures

All Carrollton – Farmers Branch ISD campuses and district offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 22, through Wednesday, Jan. 5. Teachers and staff will return on Jan. 5. Classes will resume and students will return on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Reading challenge begins

The Carrollton Public Library invites residents to take part in the annual Winter Reading Challenge from Monday through Feb. 20. Readers of all ages are encouraged to explore new titles, authors, and genres during the slower winter months, where a good book can transport you to another world without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

Residents can register for the Winter Reading Challenge at carrolltonlibrary.READsquared.com.

For a safe holiday

Residents are encouraged to keep their trees watered this holiday season. A video from the National Fire Protection Association highlighted how quickly an un-watered tree can become engulfed in flame.

According to the NFPA, Christmas tree-related fires caused 10 deaths, 20 injuries and $17 million in property damage between 2010 and 2012.

