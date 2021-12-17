City closures
Carrollton City Hall will be closed Thursday, and City Hall, both Libraries, both Recreation Centers, the Senior Center, and Oak Creek Tennis Center will be closed Friday for the Christmas holiday. Indian Creek Golf Club will remain open from sunrise to sunset on Christmas Eve. The following day, both Libraries, both Recreation Centers, the Senior Center, Indian Creek Golf Club, Oak Creek Tennis Center and the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum will be closed.
Both Libraries, both Recreation Centers, the Senior Center, and the Oak Creek Tennis Center will close at 6 p.m. for New Year’s Eve Dec. 31. The following day, both Libraries and the Oak Creek Tennis Center will be closed. The Recreation Centers and Senior Center will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
There will be no residential trash delays for Christmas or New Year’s Day.
School closures
All Carrollton – Farmers Branch ISD campuses and district offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 22, through Wednesday, Jan. 5. Teachers and staff will return on Jan. 5. Classes will resume and students will return on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Reading challenge begins
The Carrollton Public Library invites residents to take part in the annual Winter Reading Challenge from Monday through Feb. 20. Readers of all ages are encouraged to explore new titles, authors, and genres during the slower winter months, where a good book can transport you to another world without ever leaving the comfort of your home.
Residents can register for the Winter Reading Challenge at carrolltonlibrary.READsquared.com.
For a safe holiday
Residents are encouraged to keep their trees watered this holiday season. A video from the National Fire Protection Association highlighted how quickly an un-watered tree can become engulfed in flame.
According to the NFPA, Christmas tree-related fires caused 10 deaths, 20 injuries and $17 million in property damage between 2010 and 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.