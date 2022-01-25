Road construction
The city of Carrollton announced that installation of new water and sanitary sewer mains from Keller Springs Road to just north of the Belt Line Road intersection began this past week.
Carrollton said the work will be done in phases to reduce the impact on traffic and surrounding properties. The first phase will be the waterline installation from Wright Brothers Drive to Wiley Post Drive on the northbound side of the roadway.
Construction work continues on the DART Silver Line Project from Lindbergh Drive to the Arapaho Road Bridge. Carrollton residents are encouraged to pay attention to signage and barricade placement while driving through the midway corridor.
Work on revitalizing Keller Springs Road up to Belt Line Road is expected to be complete in October.
All work is expected to be complete by 2024.
‘Largest awarded’
Creekview High School’s Moot Court team was awarded a $2,000 grant from the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers Foundation to help cover the expenses of the team’s spring competitive season.
The Creekview Moot Court team has received grants from the foundation in the past, but this is the largest the team have ever been awarded, according to a Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD press release.
Moot Court is a mock appellate court competition in which students prepare oral arguments to present to a panel of judges who ask the students questions while they are presenting. Each competition represents a new case with hundreds of pages of reading and countless hours of case preparation. Some competitions also include a written component. Creekview Moot Court’s spring competitions include the YMCA Youth and Government State Conference, Duke Moot Court, Princeton Moot Court and the Harlan Institute Virtual Moot Court competition.
Top accolades the team has earned include district, state, and national championships in YMCA Youth and Government, the Harlan Institute National Championship, multiple University of Texas El Paso Moot Court Championships, second place at Duke University, fourth place at Princeton University and Best Attorney awards at UTEP, YMCA, and Princeton.
A unique experience
Lewisville ISD’s new Outdoor Learning Area gives students the chance to learn about the outdoors and nature with a unique hands-on learning experience.
The learning area hosts all elementary schools across the district for learning opportunities, ranging from first through seventh grade students. The outdoor learning experts offer a wide-ranging list of activities and lessons for students to learn from.
Environmental Learning Administrator Shelly Robinson said the learning center’s activities are aligned through the elementary schools’ science curriculum.
Students learn about water quality, take hikes to look at human impact and talk about renewable energy. The center also has new solar panels and a new wind turbine that were recently installed.
The center welcomed students back onsite for the 2021-22 school year to a new state-of-the-art outdoor learning center for students to enjoy that features advanced technology packages with plenty of desks and work spaces, both indoors and outdoors.
