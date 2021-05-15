The city of Carrollton will hold a runoff election for Council Place 5 and Council Place 7.
Runoff early voting will be conducted May 24, through June 1. Voting locations will be closed on Memorial Day, May 31. Runoff Election Day will be held on June 5.
In Place 5 Nancy Cline and Annette Reese will go to a runoff election as neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes on May 1. In Place 7 H.A. “Rusty” Pendleton will face D. Michelle Ocker.
For voting locations and times, visit Dallascountyvotes.org, collincountx.gov or votedenton.com.
Photo ID is required to vote in Texas. Find out more information at votetexas.gov.
For more runoff election information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/elections or call 972-466-3005.
CPR/AED Class
Carrollton Fire Rescue has a goal for as many residents as possible to be trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) use and is extending a challenge to the local community: get trained, save a life.
The next scheduled CPR/AED class is June 5, from 9-10:45 a.m., at Carrollton Fire Administration (1111 W. Belt Line Road #100). The course is $20 for Carrollton residents and $22 for non-residents. For ages 10 and older.
This class is designed for those who do not need a nationally accredited course completion card (such as the American Heart Association or American Red Cross). Those who need a nationally accredited course completion card are encouraged to take the Heartsaver CPR/AED class.
The city encourages local businesses to schedule on-site training courses with CFR to establish what could be a safer environment should a cardiac episode occur in the workplace. For more information or to schedule a workplace training session, call 972-466-4901.
To register for the upcoming CPR/AED class, visit cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow under the Education section.
Paws on the Square
Residents are encouraged to bring their pets to Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway St.) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 for an afternoon “paw-ty.”
This event will include crafts for animals, photos and caricature art, grooming touch-ups, adoptions, and so much more. This year’s event sponsors include Dallas Medical Center.
To learn more, visit cityofcarrollton.com/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.