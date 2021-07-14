Carrollton Fire Rescue has a goal for as many citizens as possible to be trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) use and is extending a challenge to the local community: get trained, save a life.
The next scheduled Heartsaver CPR/AED class is Saturday from 9-11:45 a.m. at the Carrollton Fire Rescue Administration building (1111 W. Belt Line Road #100). The session is $50 for Carrollton residents and $55 for non-residents. The class is for ages 10 and up.
This class is open to anyone but is recommended for those needing a nationally recognized course completion card required by an employer (such as a daycare worker). The focus of this class is on adult CPR and AED, but it also covers choking and infant CPR. Participants will receive an American Heart Association card upon completion. This class is not for healthcare providers needing a Basic Life Support or Healthcare Provider card.
The city encourages local businesses to schedule on-site training courses with CFR to establish what could be a safer work environment should a cardiac episode occur. For more information or to schedule a workplace training session, call 972-466-4901. To register for the upcoming Heartsaver CPR/AED class, visit cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow under the Indoor Programs section.
Art for Everyone
This art class, designed for individuals of varying abilities, provides an opportunity for youth and adults to create beautiful pieces of art.
The class, designed for participants ages 12 and older, will be held from 4-5 p.m. Saturday. A parent or guardian must be present for those requiring assistance, and registration is required at cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow. To learn more about the city of Carrollton’s various adaptive programs, visit cityofcarrollton.com/adaptive.
Registration for firefighter entrance exam
Become a part of the award-winning Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) team. Registration for the city of Carrollton firefighter entrance exam is currently open and will remain open through July 21.
A link with additional hiring process instructions will be emailed to participants after they register online. The exam will be administered July 24 at the Ted Polk Middle School Cafeteria (2001 Kelly Blvd.).
For more information or to apply, visit cityofcarrollton.com/fire.
