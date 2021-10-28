Ghost Town (If You Dare!)
The city of Carrollton will host its annual ghost hunt from 4p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 for a ghost hunt on the Historic Downtown Carrollton Square.
Attendees are invited to grab some candy, make a craft and participate in a mini-pumpkin giveaway.
Residents can also participate in the Halloween costume contest at 6:30 p.m. and stick around for a free showing of Hocus Pocus.
Books for Treats
The Carrollton Public Library invites children ages 12 and under to Books for Treats on Oct. 31. Children can wear a Halloween costume to either Hebron and Josey Library or Josey Ranch Lake Library from 1 to 5 p.m. and pick out a free book while supplies last.
Community Cleanup Continues
The city of Carrollton is taking part in the North Texas Community Cleanup Challenge, a program of the North Central Texas Council of Governments, which extends a friendly competition between member cities to find out which municipality’s residents can pick up the most litter.
The challenge will run from now through
Oct. 31.
Community members are invited to take part through the city’s Adopt-A-Spot program or Waterway Clean-Up Project. The Adopt-A-Spot program is great for participants who are looking for a long-term commitment. The volunteer agrees to a two-year commitment. The Waterway Cleanup Project provides volunteer opportunities for those looking for a one-time commitment. The city will provide trash bags, gloves, trash grabbers, and remove the filled bags the next business day following all cleanups.
Cocoa for coats
The city of Carrollton invites residents to the downtown square on Nov. 13 to give lightly worn winter garments to Metrocrest Services.
Donated clothing will go toward families in need.
Residents who bring clothing will be able to donate them for a cup of cocoa.
Saturdays on the Square is a free, reoccurring event every second Saturday in Downtown Carrollton. Each month will feature a different theme for families to take part in.
