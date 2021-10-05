Harvest hilarity
The city of Carrollton will usher in the fall with the annual Perry Pumpkin Patch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum.
Attendees are invited to wear their costumes, play games, take part in a petting zoo, compete in the pie-eating contest and pick out their own pumpkin.
Pumpkin reservations are encouraged and are limited to one pumpkin per person. To register, residents can visit cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow, go to the Community section and type in the keywords Perry Pumpkin Patch.
Bins to beautify
Residents can sign up to paint one of 16 industrial-size trash cans for the softball fields at Carrollton’s McInnish Sports Complex for Color Carrollton.
The theme for this season will be Nature in Carrollton. Acrylic paint is recommended.
Participants must complete an agreement stating they will submit their design idea for the trash can in writing and return the painted trash can. Registration will be open until Oct. 27. Agreements and designs must be submitted to kyla.pruitt@cityofcarrollton.com.
Residents can pick up a primed trash can with a white base coat 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the McInnish Sports Complex softball fields. They must drop off their bins by 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4.
A deposit of $25 is required and will be refunded if residents return the trashcan. City staff will seal the trash cans with an outdoor protective topcoat after participants drop off their finished bins.
Residents can register at cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow under the Community section. Written design ideas are due at the time of registration.
Active adolescents apply
The Carrollton Public Library encourages teenage residents to join other teens in planning upcoming Library programs and making decisions about teen Library services. The Teen Advisory Council will also help earn volunteer credit while meeting other teens.
Applications are currently available and will be accepted through Oct. 15. To apply, residents can visit volunteermatch.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.