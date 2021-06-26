The town of Addison is continuing work on the Midway Road Revitalization Project at the Belt Line/Midway intersection and from Hornet Drive to Proton Road.
Over the next few weeks, crews will be replacing the large waterline valves in the intersection and installing new waterlines across Belt Line Road. This work is being completed in phases to minimize the impact on area businesses as much as possible.
Nearly one-fourth of the new waterline has already been installed from Spring Valley to Belt Line. This work is running concurrently with the pipe and valve replacement at the intersection to expedite the revitalization efforts.
Various lane closures will continue to occur over the next several weeks as the work progresses. Some work will be performed during evening hours to minimize the impact on utility service in the area. Addison work crews are still on schedule to have the new paving in the southern portion of the project completed by Fall 2022.
For more details on the phasing for this stage of the multi-year project, access the latest Midway Road Revitalization video at youtube.com/watch?v=_BG8Ytj_dG8.
For more information about the Midway Road Revitalization project visit addisontexas.net/midway, subscribe to emails at Signup Form (constantcontactpages.com), text Midway to 888-777 for updates, follow @TownofAddison on Facebook and Twitter, or call Addison’s project hotline at 972-450-8821.
Face masks required on DART
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has recently revised its face mask policy, allowing public transit passengers to forego masks in outdoor areas. The face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, remains in effect while onboard or indoors through Sept. 13.
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will continue to require a CDC approved face mask be worn over the mouth and nose by passengers and operators at all times while on DART vehicles including buses, trains and paratransit vehicles, Trinity Railway Express trains, in buildings and onboard the Dallas Streetcar.
Refusing to wear a mask, unless exempted or excluded under the CDC guidelines, is a violation of federal law and failure to comply will result in denial of boarding or removal, and passengers may be subject to federal penalties.
Face masks and hand sanitizer dispensers are installed on all buses, light rail vehicles and Dallas streetcars and will continue to be available to all passengers.
If a DART passenger is concerned with someone not wearing a mask, they can contact DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111, or use the "DART Say Something" app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play for free.
Firefighter entrance exam
Registration for the Carrollton firefighter entrance exam is open through 11:59 p.m. July 21.
The exam will be administered July 24 in the Ted Polk Middle School cafeteria (2001 Kelly Blvd.). After registering for the exam online, candidates will be emailed instructions for the remainder of the hiring process.
To be eligible for certification, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, but no more than 35 years old on the date the exam results are validated by the Civil Service Commission, according to Chapter 143 of the Texas Local Government Code.
