Carrollton's new water tower

The city expects its new water tower to be complete in 2023.

 Courtesy of the city of Carrollton

Work continues on the city of Carrollton’s new elevated storage tank, which will be located at 2301 Josey Lane near Newman Smith High School.

The tower will hold 2 million gallons of water, which city leaders said will meet the city’s current and future water needs. It will be 131 feet tall and located adjacent to the existing water tower.

It will replace the existing tower, which has reached the end of its service life. The existing tower is 171 feet tall. The tank is 85 feet in diameter and holds 1.5 million gallons of water.

The new tower will be painted in blue with the city’s logo, similar to the towers at Hutton Drive and Marsh Lane.

Construction of the new tower is expected to be complete in 2023.

West Nile virus

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) confirmed a mosquito has tested positive for West Nile virus.

The city said the mosquito was collected in mosquito management area 7B, which is located between Josey Lane, Belt Line Road, Valwood Parkway and South Broadway Street.

This is the first mosquito collected to test positive for the virus this season, the city said. Ground spraying was scheduled for earlier in the week. The city collects mosquito samples in seven areas of the city each week.

Residents are reminded to wear insect repellant that contains DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus, dress with long, loose and light-fitting clothes, drain areas of standing water and avoid being outside at dusk and dawn.

Business mentoring sessions

The North Texas business organization SCORE continues to offer free mentoring clinics for new and existing business owners.

Anyone interested in speaking to a SCORE mentor to receive business advice can visit dallas.score.org or call 214-987-9491 to schedule a meeting. Residents can also learn about programs for businesses offered through the city’s library system by visiting cityofcarrollton.com/library or calling 972-466-4800.

Free irrigation inspections

The city is offering free irrigation inspections through its Save Water by the Yard program.

The inspections are available for Carrollton Water Utilities residential customers who have in-ground systems. Through the program a licensed irrigation expert checks settings on the system’s control box, inspects for leaks and improperly functioning sprinkler heads, and can provide tips on maintenance and water conservation.

The service is available through Sept. 30 or until funds for the program have been spent. Residents who participated in the program within the last two years are not eligible.

For more information or to make an appointment for an inspection, call 972‑466-3120. To learn more about free irrigation inspections, visit cityofcarrollton.com/waterrobbers.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments