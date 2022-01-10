Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
Residents can celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by watching a memorial parade through the streets of Carrollton on Jan. 15. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Rainwater Lane behind Carrollton City Hall. It will then proceed west to Josey Lane; south on Josey Lane to Keller Springs Road; east on Keller Springs Road to Kelly Boulevard; south on Kelly Boulevard to end at Ted Polk Middle School at 2001 Kelly Blvd.
This year’s Grand Marshal of the parade will be National Football League Hall of Famer Drew Pearson, former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys. The parade is sponsored by Christ Community Connection, Inc. in partnership with the city of Carrollton and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.
Trash pickup
There will be no residential trash or recycling delays for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For regular hours of operation, residents can visit cityofcarrollton.com or call 972-466-3000.
Application launched
Oncor launched a virtual assistant platform allowing customers to engage with Oncor at any time. Residents can now use the virtual assistant chat feature on Oncor.com to report outages, receive status updates and get answers to questions about vegetation management. Residents can also download the My Oncor app from the App Store or Google Play to have mobile access to the platform.
