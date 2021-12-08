Uniting Denton County
Michelle and Brian Cree were recognized by United Way of Denton County for their contributions to the Denton County community.
They will be presented the 2021 Bettye Myers Humanitarian Award at the United Tribute gala celebration Jan. 15.
According to a United Way of Denton County press release, the couple was instrumental in forming a partnership between United Way of Denton County and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas to better serve the needs of Denton County as its population grew. The collaboration gave United Way of Denton County the ability to expand its fundraising reach into Southern Denton County where it was already engaged with nonprofits, governments and businesses to address countywide challenges like homelessness and mental health.
In addition, the Crees recently pledged $50,000 toward the “Michelle & Brian Cree SWX Global Design & Production Leadership Giving Circle” designed to increase individual leadership gifts of $1,000 or more to benefit United Way of Denton County.
“Brian and Michelle’s leadership in uniting all of Denton County proved advantageous in numerous ways,” said Gary Henderson, President and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “Not only did it expand our fundraising footprint into Carrollton, The Colony, Flower Mound, Highland Village, and Lewisville, but it positioned us to work county-wide with government and nonprofits to respond to the unprecedented impact of the pandemic.”
An hour of code
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students and teachers are gearing up to participate in ‘Hour of Code’ from Dec. 6 through Feb. 25. This is the seventh year CFBISD is participating in the worldwide event.
The district said the event is integral for students because 67% of all new STEM jobs are in computing, and computer science majors can earn 40% higher salary than the college average.
The district offers resources on the CFB Hour of Code website (bit.ly/cfbisdhoc) are grouped by skill level from beginner to advanced.
This year, any student that participates in Hour of Code between December 6th and February 25th can be entered into a raffle for a $20 gift card.
Mayoral goodbye
At the Nov. 16 City Council meeting, Mayor Kevin Falconer announced that he plans to run for the Denton County Commissioner’s Court.
Falconer said that he plans to finish out his last term as Mayor through May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.