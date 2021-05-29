The Texas National Guard Medical Corps in partnership with Ministerios Bethania will open a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Ministerios Bethania, 2405 E. Belt Line Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic.
The FDA has approved anyone age 12 and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and all are invited to the clinic. An appointment is not needed to receive the vaccine. Local churches are encouraging members of the Spanish-speaking community who have not received the vaccine to attend the clinic.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution is managed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas DSHS) in conjunction with County health authorities.
Residents can register for a vaccine through Texas DSHS. To register, go to https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/txces/s/?language=en_US.
For residents without internet or for registration assistance, call 833-832-7067. The call support center is available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/coronavirus and follow the city's social media channels.
Memorial Day closings
Carrollton City Hall (1945 E. Jackson Road), Josey Ranch Lake Library (1700 Keller Springs Road), Hebron & Josey Library (4220 N. Josey Lane), and Oak Creek Tennis Center (2531 Oak Creek Drive) will be closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Rosemeade Recreation Center (1330 E. Rosemeade Parkway), Crosby Recreation Center (1610 E. Crosby Road), and the Senior Center (1720 Keller Springs Road) will remain open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Indian Creek Golf Club (1650 W. Frankford Road) will remain open from sunrise to sunset. Trash collection services will not be affected. Visit cityofcarrollton.com for regular hours of operation and online services.
City promotes safe swimming
The week before Memorial Day has been designated Healthy Safe Swimming Week and the month of May is designated as National Water Safety Month.
The goal is to promote healthy and safe water recreation habits. Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) encourages parents to watch young children while in the bathtub and designate a responsible adult to supervise children when swimming or playing in or around water.
“Touch supervision” should be provided for preschoolers. Drowning occurs quickly and quietly, so adults should not be involved in any other distracting activities.
For more information and tips on pool safety, visit cityofcarrollton.com/poolsafety.
Free notary
Notary publics provide a variety of services, including verifying signatures, witnessing signatures, administering oaths and taking affidavits.
Seniors are invited to the Lone Star Room at the Senior Center (1720 Keller Springs Road) from 9-9:30 a.m. June 7, for free notary services provided by Maxine Pride. A Senior Center membership or day pass is required.
For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/seniorcenter or call 972-466-4850.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.