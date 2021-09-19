Young volunteer picking up litter in park

As part of the city’s cleanup initiative, the city of Carrollton will host a wildflower seed event to promote a cleaner environment.

 Courtesy of the city of Carrollton

For a cleaner city

The city of Carrollton will host their Wildflower Seed Event from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Participants will meet at City Hall before heading out to gather trash and debris. Volunteers will learn how to make seed balls to be used in residents’ yards or around the City. The event is part of the North Texas Community Cleanup Challenge where North Texas communities compete to see who can pick up the most litter through Oct. 31.

Residents can register through JustServe.org and searching for Carrollton, Texas. Participants are asked to register for the event by Sunday.

 

Glow Run

The city of Carrollton will host its third annual Glow Run 5K on Sept. 25.

The race will begin at 8:30 p.m. at McInnish Dog Park, and the pre-party will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be a glow paint bar, photo booth and extra glow gear for participants to pick up before heading to the starting line. Runners will experience different light and glow features as they make their way through the course. There will also be a shorter 1-mile fun run/walk.

Frightening festivities

The city of Carrollton will be celebrating Halloween with a variety of events throughout October including a pumpkin patch, movie screenings and others.

On Oct. 30, residents will have the opportunity to ghost hunt in the historic downtown area. Residents will have an opportunity to make themed crafts, receive treats and participate in a mini-pumpkin giveaway. The city will also host a costume contest at 6:30 p.m.. On Halloween, Carrollton’s libraries will also allow costumed kids under the age of 12 to take a book home with them.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments