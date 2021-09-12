Family campout
The city of Carrollton will host a fall family campout on Oct. 2 at the R.E. Good Soccer Complex.
Residents can segin setting up camp at 3 p.m. then participate in an evening of games and a bonfire. Dinner will be provided as guests watch a screening of Sonic the Hedgehog. Campsites must be clear by 9:30 a.m. the next day. Breakfast will be provided as everyone breaks camp. Campers will need to bring their own camping equipment.
Registration will be required for each camper at cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow and on-site registration will be available from 3 p.m. until sundown. The cost is $10 per camper or $8 for Saturday dinner and a movie only.
CPR class offered
The Carrollton Fire Rescue will host a CPR/AED class from 9 a.m. to11:45 a.m. on Sept. 18, at the Carrollton Fire Rescue Administration building
The session is $50 for Carrollton residents and $55 for non-residents.
This class is open to anyone but recommended for those needing a nationally recognized course completion card required by an employer. The focus of this class is on adult CPR and AED, but it also covers choking and infant CPR. Participants will receive an American Heart Association card upon completion.
Carrollton Fire Rescue encourages local businesses to schedule on-site training courses. Residents can register for the course at cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow under the Education section.
West Nile watch
Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has confirmed a positive test for West Nile Virus from a mosquito sample located between N. Broadway Street, Whitlock Lane/Keller Springs Road, N. Josey Lane and E. Belt Line Road.
To date, a total of 11 positive West Nile Virus have been collected. Carrollton Animal Services conducted round-based spraying in the neighborhoods following the positive samples.
The City’s surveillance program has 14 fixed testing sites. Each week, mosquitoes will be collected from seven of these sites, and the following week the next seven will be tested. Mosquito trapping and monitoring occurs each week of mosquito season, which runs through October. To date, the City has collected a total of 112 samples this year.
