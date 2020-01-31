Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer will present the annual State of the City Address at the city’s annual Citizens’ Evening.
The event will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. March 4 at the Carrollton Senior Center, located at 1720 Keller Springs Road.
The address will highlight the city’s new programs, developments and events, according to a press release.
In addition, those in attendance can meet with city officials and members of the Neighborhood Advisory Commission, the release states. Residents can obtain information about various city services and volunteer programs at booths that will be set up.
“The city’s vision for Carrollton is to be the community that families and businesses want to call home,” Falconer said. “I invite all citizens to join us as I share some of the exciting things happening in our great city as we continue to progress toward that vision.”
Several volunteer awards will be given out at the Citizens’ Evening, the release stated. Among those are: the Volunteer of the Year, Youth Volunteer of the Year, Neighborhood Leadership and Outstanding Community Organization, as well as the Jimmy Porter Award from the Parks and Recreation Department.
The event is free. Parking is available at the senior center and City Hall, 1945 E. Jackson Road. The release states shuttles from City Hall will run from 5:45-7:15 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.
RSVP at cityofcarrollton.com/citizensevening or by calling 972-466-4299.
City to celebrate Texas Independence Day
The fifth annual TEXFest, a celebration of Texas Independence Day, will take place from 3-9 p.m. March 7 in Historic Downtown Carrollton, 1106 S. Broadway St.
The free event will include musical performances by the headliner Vandoliers, an alt-country grouped based in DFW. Vandoliers is set to take the stage at 8 p.m.
Other performers include Atlantis Aquarius, Frankie Leonie and Kirk Holloway.
