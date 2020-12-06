The city of Carrollton has determined that no water or sewer rate increase is necessary this fiscal year. Despite rising charges from Dallas Water Utilities (DWU) and the Trinity River Authority (TRA), the two regional suppliers from which Carrollton receives treated water and sewer treatment services, the city will be able to maintain the current rate this year.
Bob Scott, chief financial officer, said charges from both suppliers are increasing and becoming fixed over time, but the city tries to absorb those costs.
“The city only passes those increases on if we need to in order to maintain adequate fund balance reserves and to pay projected expenses, and we do not need to do so this year,” Scott said.
Carrollton operates utility services with a break-even goal and budgets accordingly. Judicious planning, along with a warm, dry fall and a strong fourth quarter allowed for the city to have balances in excess of its financial targets, including a 90-day financial reserve as a primary measure. Since the financial targets have been met, the city of Carrollton will not raise water or sewer rates at this point.
The city has traditionally been one of the least expensive water and wastewater providers in the Metroplex and will continue that ranking. Carrollton’s combined water and sewer cost is the second least expensive of 20 surrounding cities benchmarked for cost of services.
“That comparison is very important to us because we want to continue to provide citizens with the best value and maintain our AAA Bond rating,” Scott said. “We are mindful of the hardship on customers who are facing economic uncertainty and are pleased to not pass along an extra utility cost.”
For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/water.
