The city of Carrollton is reopening the Carrollton Senior Center (1720 Keller Springs Road) on at 7 a.m. May 3, more than a year after public access was closed to city facilities in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, which began in March 2020.
Even though the senior center has been closed, staff have been busy making improvements. Residents are encouraged to attend a “sneak-a-peek” event April 28 and April 29.
Long-time members, and those wishing to be, can reserve a time slot to come in and check out the facility during the center’s sneak-a-peek member registration days. Times can be reserved for either April 28 or April 29 by calling 972-466-4850 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., beginning Monday through April 27, or until all time slots have been filled.
On May 3 there will be games, billiards, puzzles, cards, group activities, classes and fellowship. Senior programs, events, and classes offered are held at the Carrollton Senior Center and are only for members 50 years old and older unless otherwise noted.
The center will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The facility will close from 1-2 p.m. every day for cleaning.
The 22,500-square-foot facility consists of a large social area for games and activities filled with grand picture windows overlooking the lake and wetlands, as well as an active boardwalk with waterfront piers out on the lake surrounded by trails for hiking and biking. In addition, the center has a large ballroom with a wooden dance floor and stage, meeting rooms, exercise and fitness accommodations, as well as creative arts and music spaces.
To ensure the safety of city staff and residents, the city will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols including following sanitization practices, encouraging all citizens to remain wearing a mask or face covering, and social distancing when entering a city facility to protect themselves and those around them.
The city staff will be required to wear masks to protect employees and residents.
The city asks all employees and guests to stay home if symptomatic and encourages all high-risk citizens to utilize virtual services when possible. City services can be accessed at cityofcarrollton.com/cityservices.
For more information on the Carrollton Senior Center and other city parks and recreation facilities, visit cityofcarrollton.com/parksandrec.
