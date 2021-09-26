The Carrollton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning and ended with two men injured.
The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Kings Kafe Hookah Lounge at IH-35E in Carrollton.
The police department said one victim, a 29-year-old man is in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. The other victim, a 19-year-old visiting from Louisiana, was treated for minor injuries and released from Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
“Witnesses say the parking lot shoot-out followed a verbal dispute between customers inside the business,” the police department said in a press release. “Carrollton investigators recovered several guns, more than 40 shell casings, and interviewed multiple witnesses at the scene and at other locations.”
No suspects are yet in custody. Detectives ask any witnesses to contact the Carrollton Police Department at (972) 466-3333 for an immediate response, or (972) 466- 9133 to leave a message for detectives. Witnesses can also email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.
