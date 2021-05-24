The Texas National Guard Medical Corps in partnership with Ministerios Bethania will open a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Ministerios Bethania, 2405 E. Belt Line Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic.
The FDA has approved anyone age 12 and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and all are invited to the clinic. An appointment is not needed to receive the vaccine. Local churches are encouraging members of the Spanish-speaking community who have not received the vaccine to attend the clinic.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution is managed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas DSHS) in conjunction with County health authorities.
- Residents can register for a vaccine through Texas DSHS. To register, click here.
- For residents without internet or for registration assistance, call 833-832-7067. The call support center is available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/coronavirus and follow the city's social media channels.
