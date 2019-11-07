Pellet gun

Carrollton police say students were showing pellet guns, such as this one.

 Courtesy of the Carrollton Police Department

Two Carrollton middle school students have been charged with felonies, according to police, for displaying realistic-looking pellet guns on campus on Monday. The seventh graders attended Charles M. Blalack Middle School and were charged with violating Texas Education Code Sec. 37.125 Exhibition, Use or Threat of Exhibition of Use of Firearms, which is a third-degree felony. 

Police said officers seized three pellet guns during the course of an investigation that began after an anonymous tip was sent through the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s Anonymous Alerts reporting system. 

Police said they commend the student who reported the situation. However, the investigation revealed there were several other students who knew about the guns yet did not report it. In light of the situation, the Carrollton Police Department reminds the public to always report suspicious activity and to never display a fake firearm in public. 

