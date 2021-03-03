Police lights
Carrollton police announced 10-year-old Rosemary Lee Singer was found safe, and Ronald Lee Singer, who is suspected of abducting her, is in custody.

“With the help of Red Oak Police Department and Dallas Police Departments, we have located Rosemary and Ronald Stinger,” police said around 11 a.m. Wednesday. “The child is safe and her father now charged with murdering her mother.”

Earlier in the morning police issued an Amber Alert asking for the public’s help to locate Rosemary Lee Singer after her mother was found murdered overnight.

Police said she may have been with her father, Ronald Lee Singer, who is the deceased’s ex-husband.

Maria Romero Ramos, 45, was found dead by her roommate at 1930 E. Hebron Parkway at 1 a.m. Wednesday. 

More details to come.

