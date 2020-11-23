The city of Carrollton is accepting applications through noon Dec. 8 for the Public Works Apprentice Program.
Program participants will shadow public works employees in each of the department’s seven divisions (traffic, drainage, streets, wastewater, finish-out, meters and water quality/production) in order to gain a variety of new skills and an understanding of the importance of public works in the lives of Carrollton’s citizens, motorists and visitors. They’ll also receive training from the city’s Finance Department on the basic principles of personal finance.
Each apprentice will be evaluated throughout the eight-week program, and full-time job offers will be made to selected apprentices upon successful completion of the program. The Apprentice Program will run from Dec. 14 through Jan. 29.
Apprentices will receive compensation in the amount of $13.40 per hour for 40 hours per week during the training phase. If the apprentice is offered full-time employment with the city, pay steps will be given based on the position the apprentice is filling, with an entry level rate of $15.35 per hour. All full-time city employees also receive a robust benefits package including health, dental and vision coverage, free access to the Employee Health & Wellness Center, life insurance, and 2:1 retirement matching. Applicants will be subject to a background check and drug test prior to beginning the apprentice program.
To apply for the program, visit cityofcarrollton.com/jobs. For more information about Carrollton’s Public Works Department and its various divisions, visit cityofcarrollton.com/publicworks.
