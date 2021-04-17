The city of Carrollton will partner with Lewisville ISD for DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24.
There will be two drop-off locations available: the Carrollton Police Station (2025 E. Jackson Road) and Hebron Valley Elementary School (4108 Creek Valley Blvd.).
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) coordinates a one-day collaborative effort with local agencies to remove potentially dangerous prescription drugs from homes. The public will be able to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. No questions or requests for identification will be made.
Participants may dispose of medication in its original container. Controlled, non-controlled, and over-the-counter substances will be collected. All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers will also be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original containers.
Items that will not be accepted include sharps, inhaler medications as well as bulk quantity medications from pharmacies, veterinarians, or other medical organizations.
Results from the most recent DEA national survey on drug use and health showed that 16.9 million Americans over the age of 12 have misused controlled prescription drugs over the last year. According to the DEA, non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America, and the majority of teenagers abusing drugs get them from family, friends, or the home medicine cabinet.
The DEA considers prescription drug collection programs the best way to dispose of old or unused drugs as cleaning out medicine cabinets helps to minimize accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. Notably, flushed, unused prescription drugs can contaminate the water supply and cause widespread harmful effects.
Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. Since October 2017, more than 6,325 pounds has been collected through this event at Carrollton’s two drop-off locations.
If residents require additional means of drug disposal, there are several options available year-round including the drop box in the Carrollton Police Department jail lobby. Acceptable items include prescription medications, pills, patches, ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, medication samples, and pet medications. No needles or sharps are accepted at the PD jail drop box.
Republic Services, Carrollton’s residential solid waste provider, offers a curbside Household Hazardous Waste program which includes the careful collection and handling of medical sharps. Call 469-451-3713 or email CarrolltonHHW@republicservices.com to set up an appointment for the collection of these items.
Medical sharps must be in a sharps’ container or a plastic container with a screw-on lid. You will be mailed a collection bag in which to place the container in preparation for your collection appointment.
For more information on the many local resources available for medication disposal, including area pharmacies and FDA disposal recommendations, visit cityofcarrollton.com/drugdisposal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.