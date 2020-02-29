Carrollton is hosting its first Warrant Resolution Drive (WRD) during the month of March in an effort to help anyone with an outstanding Carrollton warrant resolve their case.
During the drive, individuals may appear at the court to resolve their case or cases without the fear of being arrested. WRD is only for outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants issued by the Carrollton Municipal Court.
The drive aligns with the 2020 Great Texas Warrant Roundup, which many cities are participating in. Deryl Corley, court administrator, said the Carrollton Marshal’s Office has a few vacant positions right now and is not adequately staffed to conduct an effective warrant round up at this time.
“During a warrant roundup law enforcement agencies make a concentrated effort to locate and arrest those people with outstanding warrants and often take them to jail,” Corley said. “During our Warrant Resolution Drive, we are encouraging people with Carrollton Municipal Court warrants to come in to meet with our court staff to try to work out a solution to their warrant problem and avoid being arrested.”
Corley said the drive allows those with warrants to work out a payment plan or apply for community service. In some cases, low-income defendants may qualify to have outstanding fines and fees waived, he said.
“Many people with outstanding warrants are struggling just to pay monthly bills. Having an outstanding warrant or warrants to pay may cause an additional financial hardship,” Corley said.
The court encourages people to participate and anticipates many will come to resolve their cases. Corley said people with outstanding arrest warrants are normally arrested on sight, but during the WRD, those coming to court will not be arrested while they work to solve their case, he said.
“This should appeal to many folks who want to get their warrants cleared,” Corley said.
To take part, the public will have to appear at the Carrollton Municipal Court during business hours beginning Monday through March 31 and work with the court to take care of their warrant. Even if a solution can’t be worked out, no one will be arrested at the court.
“There is no catch, trick or trap,” Corley said.
Visit cityofcarrollton.com/courts for more information.
