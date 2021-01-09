Stack of cash
The city of Carrollton’s Neighborhood Partnership Office will host a free virtual workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

Learn more about how to apply for the Neighborhood Enhancement Matching Grant and Sign-Topper Grant programs and discover the city’s role in working with neighborhood associations from conception to completion in various beautification projects around the community.

This workshop will address some of the most frequently asked questions homeowner associations and voluntary neighborhood associations face with these grants, along with providing answers for a better understanding of the grant process.

This is a virtual workshop via Zoom. RSVP is not required to attend. Max capacity for residents who want to video call into the meeting is 100. A call-in option is available for those who would like to listen to the presentation. To join the workshop go to tinyurl.com/y6m5mjrv.

