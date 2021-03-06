To help prevent the spread of rabies and assist residents with keeping pets safe at a reasonable cost, the city of Carrollton is offering rabies vaccinations for only $5 and free pet registrations from 10 a.m. to noon March 20 at the Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center (2247 Sandy Lake Road).
With the public’s health and wellness top of mind, this year’s event will operate differently to maximize safety while still providing for the well-being of citizens and their pets.
There will be two techs administering vaccinations, and only 10 people in each line will be allowed to wait in the staging area at a time.
Those in the staging lines and waiting to enter the staging area will need to remain socially distanced six feet apart, and Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP), providing the vaccinations, is requesting that masks cover both nose and mouth for safety. TCAP is also requesting that each owner bring only one pet per person. If you own two animals, bring a second person.
Animal Services Manager Carl Shooter said events such as this are an integral part of the city’s efforts to encourage healthy pet ownership and to keep animals safe.
“The Carrollton Animal Services team works hard to ensure all pets in Carrollton are free from disease,” Shooter said. “We always look forward to seeing families with their four-legged friends while utilizing this resource to protect their pets from harm.”
In addition to the free registration and low-cost vaccinations, attendees who make a $10 donation to the Center will receive a stainless steel tumbler. Free bottled water will also be available for humans and pets.
Carrollton animal owners must register their pets with the city each year. Since the city requires proof of rabies vaccination when registering animals, this event is a convenient way for pet owners to check both items off their to-do list. Identification, convenience, and savings all come with a pet’s city registration tag. A current city tag clearly shows the public that a pet has been vaccinated against rabies, and registered pets may also be more quickly reunited with their owners if lost.
TCAP will also be offering other low-cost vaccinations, including DAPPv, Bordetella, Lepto, Lymes, and more for dogs; FeLV, FHCPCh, and FeLV/FIV Test for cats. All dogs must be on a tight leash, and all cats must be in a carrier. For a listing of vaccinations available, visit texasforthem.org/services/vaccinations.
For more information, call Animal Services at 972-466-3420 or visit cityofcarrollton.com/animalservices.
