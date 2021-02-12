In partnership with Dallas County and Metrocrest Services, the city of Carrollton is hosting a vaccination registration event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at Josey Ranch Sports Complex (1440 Keller Springs Road).
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and masks will be required throughout the duration of the event.
Cars will be guided by staff in the parking lot, where they will park in designated registration locations. Another team of staff will safely visit each car with laptops and tablets to assist participants in registering on available county waitlists.
The registration event is not a vaccine distribution event. Distribution is managed by the Texas Department of State Health Services in conjunction with Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant County health authorities.
At this time, there are two categories of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine, depending on availability: Phase 1A is for front-line healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B is for people ages 65 and older, and those 16 years and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at higher risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19, including pregnancy.
Currently, Dallas County and Tarrant County waitlists are accepting sign ups from all individuals; whereas, Collin and Denton County waitlists are only for those in categories 1A and 1B.
For the latest coronavirus updates from the city of Carrollton, visit cityofcarrollton.com/coronavirus.
