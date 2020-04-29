The city of Carrollton is working in partnership with the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce to assist local businesses that choose to reopen their doors beginning Friday in accordance with the Governor’s Report to Open Texas and most recent Executive Order (GA-18).
The goal of the program is to support businesses with the tools they need to help protect employees and customers as Texans prepare to return to work.
“The city of Carrollton is excited to partner with the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce for this initiative,” Mayor Kevin Falconer said. “The city’s vision is to be the community that families and businesses want to call home, and we’re committed to assisting Carrollton’s small businesses during this unprecedented time, while continuing to encourage measures that maintain the health and wellbeing of our residents and visitors.”
As a first step of the program, the city and the chamber will distribute “Safe to Work and Shop” startup kits designed to help small businesses reopen while striving to keep employees and customers safe. The kits will include items such as masks, hand sanitizer, floor clings encouraging social distancing, information resources available to small businesses, and more.
“The Metrocrest Chamber plans to walk hand-in-hand with the city of Carrollton to help ensure businesses are able to open their doors safely, successfully, and sustainably,” Metrocrest Chamber President Erin Carter said. “This partnership enables us to do this and we welcome this continued opportunity to serve as the champion for our business community.”
The Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce will be distributing the kits to local businesses beginning this week, but kits will also be available for pickup at the Chamber (2550 Midway Road, Suite 240) from 3-5 p.m. Thursday.
If you are a small business owner interested in a kit, send an email to info@metrocrestchamber.com with your business name, address and contact information.
For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19 and a variety of resources for businesses, visit cityofcarrollton.com/coronavirus.
