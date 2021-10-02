Eight projects have been recommended for the use of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding to improve resident and city staff experiences and help recover lost revenue from the pandemic.
The Carrollton City Council discussed uses for these funds at their Tuesday work session.
Recommended projects include city-wide fiber cabling that will help city-wide communications, more efficient timing for signal lights, street light infill, reconstruction of Main Street and Upfeild Drive, auto metering and infrastructure, clay pipe replacement and railroad crossing quiet zones.
The federal funding can be used for special projects that would need to be approved on a case-by-case basis, or they can use funding revenue recovery, which would cover projects that would normally come out of general funding.
“The revenue recovery is the easiest way to get the money in the city’s coffer,” Finance Controller Diana Vaughan said. “It has the least number of strings attached after.”
The city predicts that of the $19.5 million they plan to receive total, $14.4 million will go toward revenue recovery while $5.1 million could be allocated for special projects.
Vaughan said last year, the city lost around $6.72 million in revenue due to the pandemic and is estimated to lose $7.7 million this year.
The city has until 2024 to decide how they plan to spend the funding, and they have until 2026 to use all of the federal funds.
The council will further discuss ARPA funding at the next work session.
