There will be a crowded ballot this spring for local elections as 10 candidates have filed to run in the Carrollton City Council election.
The filing period for the May 1 municipal and school board elections ended Friday evening.
In Place 1, incumbent Steve Babick will face Sem Habtemariam and Sammy Isaiah. Place 1 includes the northeast portion of Carrollton.
In Place 5, former Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD School Board President Nancy Cline will face Annette Reese and Shani Barrax Moore. Incumbent Glen Blanscet is not seeking reelection.
Place 5 represents the northwest part of Carrollton.
In Place 7, Dorotha Ocker, James Doyle, Rusty Pendleton and Scott Windrow will face each other. Incumbent John Sutter will not seek reelection. Place 7 covers the southeast part of Carrollton.
In Place 3, incumbent Pat Cochran did not draw an opponent. Place 3 represents the southwest portion of Carrollton.
In Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, three candidates filed to run for two at-large seats – incumbent Sally Derrick, as well as Cassandra Hatfield and Cydnei Drake.
In Lewisville ISD, Buddy Bonner and Paige Dixon will square off for Place 1 on the Board of Trustees. One of them will fill the seat vacated by Kronda Thimesch when she resigned to run for state representative.
In Place 2, incumbent Allison Lassahn will face Sheila P. Taylor.
Early voting runs April 19-27.
