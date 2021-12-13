Water and sewer rates will not increase this fiscal year, the city of Carrollton announced Friday.
Despite rising charges from Dallas Water Utilities and the Trinity River Authority – the two regional suppliers from which Carrollton receives water and sewer treatment services – the city will be able to maintain the current rate this year. Chief Financial Officer Bob Scott said the city will be able to absorb the increases.
The city issued a statement saying it has traditionally been one of the least expensive water and wastewater providers in the Metroplex and will continue that ranking. Carrollton’s combined water and sewer cost is the second least expensive of 20 surrounding cities benchmarked for cost of services, the city said.
“That comparison is very important to us because we want to continue to provide citizens with the best value and maintain our AAA Bond rating,” Scott said. “We are mindful of the hardship on customers who are facing economic uncertainty and are pleased to not pass along an extra utility cost.”
