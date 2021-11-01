The City Council met in a work session on Oct. 26 to kickstart discussions regarding changes to building safety. The purpose of the code addresses buildings that are deemed unsafe for human occupancy. The code helps the city ensure that all commercial, residential and industrial buildings are safe for occupants and neighboring properties.
Environmental Services Director Cory Heiple said the original dangerous buildings code was adopted in 1997 but was superseded that year by the International Code Council’s Standard Building Code. The proposed changes will revolve around clarifying language and shortening the process when it comes to bringing a building back up to standard.
Under the proposed change, the code gives more clear examples of a building violation including damage from a fire, earthquake, tornado or flood; decay or disrepair; faulty construction and unsafe exits.
Buildings that do not comply with the ordinance undergo inspection, and the owners will be notified of the noncompliance.
Following the notice, the Property Standards Board will conduct a public hearing with the property owner to address what steps need to be taken to ensure the safety of the occupants and surrounding properties. Next steps would include vacating the premises, repairing the damages or demolishing the building.
Further noncompliance will be met with citations.
Heiple said the city will work with property owners who are trying to meet current standards but cannot afford needed repairs to their property. He said the process of getting a building back up to code is a back and forth between the property owner and the city.
Further discussions of the changing ordinance will take place at the Nov. 9 City Council meeting.
