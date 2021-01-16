The city of Carrollton will host the fifth annual Run for Rover race Feb. 27 to benefit the Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center.
The race will be split into four different timeslots: 8 a.m., 8:35 a.m., 9:10 a.m., and 9:45 a.m., with no more than 50 runners per timeslot for safety reasons.
When social distancing is not possible, masks will be required, the city stated. However, masks will not be required while running. Items such as masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer will be provided to participants and spectators. Food items will be pre-packaged.
Runners will be spread out at the starting line to ensure safety guidelines are followed. This will not affect race times as timing does not start until runners cross the starting line. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a traditional award ceremony. Award winners will be notified via email or phone on March 1, and medals can be picked up at Rosemeade Recreation Center.
“Fundraisers such as Run for Rover play a crucial role in ensuring animals in our care receive the attention they need,” Animal Services Manager Carl Shooter said. “We are very happy that we could adapt to a different format so the community can have a fun and safe event while benefitting the animals.”
The race will begin at McInnish Dog Park (1845 Legends Trail) and will route through the adjacent sports complex for a full 5K. A shorter fun run/walk route will be offered to smaller or older dogs, or dogs who are still working off some holiday weight. Those without a dog can still participate.
“Run for Rover will simultaneously raise money for a great cause and provide families and dogs in our community with an opportunity to have fun together doing something active,” Parks & Recreation Director Scott Whitaker said.
This parade of canines aims to continually build awareness and resources for the animals in Carrollton. The city advocates responsible pet ownership and encourages those who can to provide homes to the animals.
Pre-register by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 23 for a discounted rate. Packet pickup will be Feb. 26.
To register or for more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/RunForRover. Go to cityofcarrollton.com/ASdonations to donate.
