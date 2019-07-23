CASA of Denton County wants to make sure that children in foster care start the school year out strong with new school supplies and clothes.
To ensure this happens, CASA of Denton County is hosting a gift card drive and is asking the community to help support 100 Denton County children removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect. The goal is to collect 200 gift cards with a value of at least $25 that can be used to purchase back-to-school supplies and clothing.
Children living in foster care are faced with many new things – a new home, new family and a new school. While family members often take in children, they do not always have the resources to provide new school supplies and clothes. The gift cards will help these students start the year out right with confidence and all the new tools they need to be successful.
Gift cards can be dropped off at the CASA of Denton County office located at 614 N. Bell Avenue in Denton from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, through Aug. 15. Companies, community organizations, churches, youth sports teams are all encouraged to also host gift card drives.
For more information about the Back-to-School gift card drive, contact Carol Barrera at 940-243-2272 ext. 112 or by email at Cbarrera@casadenton.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.