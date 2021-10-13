classroom cfbisd

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will receive funding for remote students.

 Courtesy of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD trustees approved a resolution on Thursday that will allow the district to receive funding for students attending school virtually.

Funding for the program will be retroactive.

The resolution allows the district to operate a local remote learning program and receive average daily attendance funding for both synchronous and asynchronous models. Attendance for synchronous instruction will be taken at 8:30 a.m. for elementary campuses and 10 a.m. for middle school campuses. Attendance will be based on active on-screen participation in each classroom.

Students participating in the district’s local remote learning program are required to meet the 90% attendance for credit according to board policy to receive a final grade by being actively engaged.

The resolution will apply only the 2021–2022 school year unless the board takes further action.

