Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD trustees approved a resolution on Thursday that will allow the district to receive funding for students attending school virtually.
Funding for the program will be retroactive.
The resolution allows the district to operate a local remote learning program and receive average daily attendance funding for both synchronous and asynchronous models. Attendance for synchronous instruction will be taken at 8:30 a.m. for elementary campuses and 10 a.m. for middle school campuses. Attendance will be based on active on-screen participation in each classroom.
Students participating in the district’s local remote learning program are required to meet the 90% attendance for credit according to board policy to receive a final grade by being actively engaged.
The resolution will apply only the 2021–2022 school year unless the board takes further action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.