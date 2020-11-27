Public access to new turf fields at Creekview and Ranchview high schools could be limited as several members of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD (CFBISD) voiced support for fencing the fields.
“The more people that have access to those turf fields, the shorter lifespan those turf fields will last. I say fence them up. Lock them up,” said CFBISD Trustee John Matthews.
Superintendent John Chapman asked members of the Board of Trustees during its Nov. 12 work session whether they want the new turf fields at the campuses to be closed off from public use and if they would like to see any new policy for field use. The artificial turf fields at Newman Smith and RL Turner high schools are already fenced.
Trustee Tara Hrbacek said she was supportive of the community having access to the track but learned of the “disappointing” amount of damage that occurs to the tracks, tennis courts and grass fields.
“Our schools aren’t open free for use. Our libraries aren’t open free for use. Our rec centers aren’t open free for use … it’s unfortunate,” she said, adding there have been reports of people cutting the fences to gain access to batting cages and tennis courts.
“I’m not willing to risk our new investment for that open use,” Hrbacek said.
She added she would be open to a rental policy.
Trustee Randy Shackman said the district is unsure of how much the district will get out of the fields, with the middle schools playing on the new turf fields.
“We, the district, are going to use those fields enough. We don’t need anybody else joining us in that endeavor,” Matthews said.
Trustee Guillermo Ramos, however, noted it is important for the community to have access to the fields during evenings and weekends. He added that a group of adults use the turf fields at JJ Pearce High School in Richardson on the weekends, but their access is limited during football season.
Trustee Sally Derrick said that while taxpayer dollars are used to build fields, they need to take responsibility for their actions. She added increased usage could cost the district more taxpayer money to fix or maintain the fields.
“Unfortunately people are reckless and do damage, and we don’t need to be dropping more to fix these fields in six months and wore the wrong type of shoes … and ruined it,” Derrick said.
Board President Nancy Cline, however, voiced her displeasure with closing off the fields, saying she has watched people be excluded from using the fields. She added the fencing of the fields behind Creekview brings a “prison mentality.”
She said she wants to see the fields open to the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cline said she hopes the district could show “grace and compassion” and allow some usage.
Cline also said the fencing in the fields behind Creekview brings a safety concern for pedestrians walking near the fence.
Hrbacek said she would like to see the community be allowed to use the field, but when coaches are “scraping gum off the track” they lose that privilege. She added the fields, and the investment, were meant for the students.
Chapman added that any district he’s been in locked the fields and limited use. The only area fields that allow community use is Coppell ISD, where the city helps pay for the fields.
Chapman also said the trustees need to decide in December on pricing for the fencing. Usage policies, including rental policies, could be presented to the board during its December meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.