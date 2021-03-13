Student enrollment at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD fell 3% in 2020-21 to its lowest level since the 2001-2002 school year.
During the March 4 Board of Trustees meeting, Jennifer DuPlessis, CFBISD’s executive director of finance, said enrollment for the current school year came in at 24,864. This is a decline from 2019-20’s 25,625 and 2018-19’s 25,598. This is the lowest enrollment number since 2001-02’s 23,635.
DuPlessis said a report by the district’s demographer brings positive news for future enrollment, as the estimated enrollment for the 2021-22 school year is 25,790. She added the demographer reported the district’s drop was half of what some districts experienced.
The estimate for the 2021-22 school year represents a 3.7% enrollment gain. DuPlessis said the decline in enrollment can be attributed to lower grade levels not meeting the level of enrollment and growth CFBISD is accustomed to.
She added the district is reporting a positive trend as more students are transferring into the district than out of it and student no-shows have declined. The number of student no-shows dropped from last year’s 2,580 to 2,159 for the current year.
“At the beginning of this school year we spent about $117,000 on having people phone their students, phone their families, and get them enrolled,” DuPlessis said. “That obviously has a huge impact if you think about what we get in revenue from 450 students. It was certainly a worthy effort to connect with our families this way.”
DuPlessis also informed the board that the student nutrition department will experience a $2.5 million shortfall due to the impact of COVID-19. The loss of revenue can be attributed to the lack of participation and students and campus. She added current expenditures will continue despite the lack of participation.
“There is continuing conversation with the government in response to the fact this is a lack of revenue is really a new idea … this is kind of a new problem,” she said.
DuPlessis said the district will need to transfer $3.3 million from the general fund to get through the current school year and begin the 2021-22 school year with sufficient funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.