Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting free vision screening clinics, sponsored by the Essilor Vision Foundation through their Kids Vision for Life program, at different campuses in the district throughout the 2021-22 school year for eligible students.
With early detection, it is estimated that upwards of 80% of all vision impairments can be prevented or cured. Founded in 2008, the Essilor Vision Foundation’s Kids Vision for Life program provides a solution to one of the main barriers children face – access to vision care, by providing direct vision services through mobile clinics.
“Due to the great success of our event in October 2020, we set up more screening dates with Essilor for this school year,” said Sandra Lieck, CFBISD director of health services.
School nurses will contact parents of students who are identified as needing further evaluation after the school nurse performs the annual state-mandated vision screening for students in school during the months of September and October. Parents of students identified as needing further evaluation will receive a link to register and to check their child’s eligibility.
The vision screening clinics are open to eligible CFBISD students in kindergarten to 12th grade. To be eligible, students must meet the following criteria:
- Child must not currently be covered under a medical insurance that covers a vision exam and/or glasses
- Child may not be covered by Medicaid or CHIP
- Child must participate in the free/reduced lunch program at school
Apply at cfbisd.edu/departments/student-nutrition-services/free-reduced-eligibility.
The vision screenings are performed in a mobile clinic and cannot accommodate certain special needs. Please consult with your school nurse with questions about special needs.
Eligible students will be examined by an optometrist/ophthalmologist or a resident under the supervision of an optometrist/ophthalmologist. If needed, students will also receive prescription glasses provided by the Essilor Vision Foundation at no cost to the family when they visit one of the scheduled clinics.
Clinic hours for eligible students are from 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the following dates and locations. Parents must register their students for an appointment.
