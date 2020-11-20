The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD (CFBISD) Board of Trustees amended Superintendent John Chapman’s contract during its Nov. 12 work session.
Trustee Randy Shackman said the board would like to amend its prior decision made at its Nov. 5 meeting, where they extended his contract one year with his salary being $293,500.
During the Nov. 12 meeting, Shackman said the board had “incorrect information” when deciding on the superintendent’s contract during his annual review.
The board, on Nov. 12, amended the motion made on Nov. 5, with his contract to still be extended for a year, but with his salary increasing to $305,000 annually.
Shackman said during its Nov. 5 meeting that the board is proud of the work that has been done by everyone in CFBISD during the pandemic, praising Chapman for his work during COVID-19.
“It takes good leadership and as a board we respect, appreciate and encourage your continued leadership Dr. Chapman,” Shackman said.
