Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced Tuesday that students in kindergarten through sixth grade will have a temporary virtual learning option.
“In addition to in-person learning, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is offering a temporary online option beginning on Aug. 23 through the end of the first grading period ending on Oct. 15,” the district stated in a message to parents. “The CFBISD online option will be offered to students in kindergarten through sixth grade, where COVID-19 vaccinations are not yet available.
“This temporary learning solution allows students to engage in online learning utilizing CFBISD instructional resources in kindergarten through sixth grade. Instruction will follow the standard grade level CFBISD Scope and Sequence.” This model does not resemble last year's online virtual learning where students directly interacted with a live teacher, the district stated.
“An essential part of this option will be the parent/guardian acting as the facilitator (or Home Learning Coach) and supporting their child's learning,” the message stated.
Parents must complete an on-line application at enrollcfb.com for their student to apply for the CFBISD online option. The application window will open at noon Thursday and close by 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Acceptance into the Online Option is based on availability at each grade level.
“As the school year gets underway, district leaders will continue to monitor the COVID-19 impact in the community and will stay in close contact with local and state health officials,” the district stated. “Maintaining safe and healthy learning environments remains CFBISD's highest priority while focusing on providing meaningful learning opportunities for students. Working together will provide everyone the best scenario for continued success in the 2021-22 school year.”
Anyone who has questions can email onlineoption@cfbisd.edu .
