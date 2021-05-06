Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will host a Listening and Learning session on Monday at Blalack Middle School cafeteria.
Individuals with children enrolled in CFBISD or those who live within CFBISD boundaries are invited to speak about diversity and/or inclusivity.
"We will use the information gathered from this session to work collaboratively together to enhance the educational experience for our students," said John E. Chapman, superintendent of schools. “We look forward to building stronger relationships as we listen to input from the community.”
The district has shared the following rules of engagement for attendees who want to speak:
- Speaker sign in is at 5:30 p.m.
- Event will begin at 6:00 p.m. with sign in ending at 6:30 p.m.
- Speakers must live in CFBISD boundaries, have a child enrolled in a CFBISD school or be a current employee of the district.
- Speakers are to discuss school matters only as they relate to diversity, equity, and or inclusion in CFBISD schools.
- Each speaker’s comment may not exceed two (2) minutes in duration.
- Each speaker will be assigned a number at registration.
- Each speaker will be called to speak by the number assigned at check-in.
- Speakers should state the following before making their comment:
1. Full name
2. Address/school child attends (if applicable)
3. Specific topic
- Answers to any questions will not be provided, this is an information gathering session.
- No personnel or student issues will be discussed.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including wearing masks and socially distancing. For more information about this event, contact Dawn Parnell at 972-968-6186.
