The Pre-AP program in Lewisville ISD will soon have a new name.
During Monday’s board meeting the LISD Board of Trustees voted to change the name of its Pre-AP program to Honors.
The change is being made because College Board, a nonprofit created to expand access to higher education, is revamping its Pre-AP program. Districts will no longer be able to use the name Pre-AP unless they remain part of College Board’s program.
LISD decided in 2019 to create its own program, with a new name, in part so it can write its own curriculum. Cost was another factor. Karen Sealy, secondary programs and curriculum director, said last year the cost to use College Board’s program would be $3,000 per course per campus. There would be no cost for LISD to have its own program.
During last month’s work session Sealy said the program will offer an additional layer of depth and complexity to each course.
“Students and teachers will work together for a deep understanding of the content,” Sealy said at the work session. “To get to this level of understanding students might approach the subject from the known to the unknown, or from the concrete working out toward the more abstract. Depth requires the learning to move beyond facts and concepts to generalizations and broad theories.”
Officials said Honors will remain open enrollment, and it will offer the same courses as what’s offered in Pre-AP. Gifted and Talented-specific sections of Honors courses will continue to be offered given enrollment, scheduling and interest.
Honors courses will have the same weight for GPA purposes as Pre-AP.
Calendar change
The board also approved two changes to this year’s academic calendar.
Following discussion from last week’s workshop the board voted to make Feb. 15 a staff holiday. It was originally set to be a professional learning day for teachers. But during the work session Superintendent Kevin Rogers said a holiday for teachers would be beneficial that day.
The board also approved a change that will make March 8 a teacher work day to allow additional time to process schedule changes at the beginning of the fourth nine weeks.
Making these changes will use two of LISD’s 7.5 banked days it has accumulated when it approved extending the school day by 25 minutes.
Rogers expects more discussion in the coming weeks about additional calendar changes as the district continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We certainly need to have more discussions,” Rogers said.
