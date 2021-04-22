Voters are heading to the polls in Carrollton to not only elect members to the City Council and two school boards but also to voice their support or opposition to several proposed amendments to the city charter.
The city is proposing 12 amendments to the charter.
Many of the proposed amendments address serving on the City Council.
Proposition C calls for an amendment that would require council candidates or board and commission appointees to be qualified voters for no less than 12 months instead of the current six.
Proposition D proposes if a mayor or council member serves less than two years of their three-year term it doesn’t count as a full term.
Proposition E would change the reasons for a mayor or council member to be removed from office to match state law. Those reasons would include corruption, malfeasance and lack of confidence, as well as official misconduct and incompetency.
Proposition F would make it to where a council member or mayor who resigns or is removed with less than a year in their term is not eligible for election to the same office until a full term of three years has passed.
Proposition J addresses a petition for recall of a mayor or council member. The current provision doesn’t set forth any parameters for removal, but should this amendment pass it would provide incompetency, official misconduct and malfeasance as reasons.
There had been concern from the community that Proposition J doesn’t include “corruption” and “lack of confidence” like Proposition E does. City Secretary Laurie Wilson said lack of confidence is covered under incompetency, and corruption is covered under official misconduct.
Proposition G calls for the elections be held on the uniform election date. The purpose is to streamline elections. Currently if a vacancy occurs on the council a special election must be held. The member who resigns, if they are eligible, maintains the position until an election is held. This proposition would mandate the election to fill the seat would occur in May or November.
Proposition H revises the duties for and requirements of the city attorney.
Proposition I mandates that places 1, 3, 5 and 7 on the council be reviewed not less than every five years, an increase from two years. That would match when federal data updates on estimated population are received.
Proposition K calls for set qualifications in creating a charter review committee. Specifically it would include at least eight members appointed by the council, and it would review the charter no more than every two years. Wilson said over the years various standards have been used when creating a charter review committee.
Proposition L would let the city prohibit the sale of liquor in residential districts. Wilson said the city isn’t aware of any instances where liquor is being sold in residential districts.
Proposition A would correct typos and grammatical errors in the charter and update the charter and align it with state law.
Proposition B would eliminate provisions, practices and policies that are not used by the city.
Early voting runs through April 27.
