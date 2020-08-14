COVID-19

Carrollton-Farmer’s Branch Independent School District announced the closure of its Child Development Academy after three teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires anyone who is exposed to the coronavirus to quarantine for 14 days.

The Dallas County Health Department recommended that the CDA building should be closed until further notice. The Child Development Academy will undergo an in-depth cleaning and disinfection process during the closure. Parents of children at the academy and staff members have been informed, C-FB ISD stated in a release.

The district will update parents and students they gather more information.

