Carrollton-Farmer’s Branch Independent School District announced the closure of its Child Development Academy after three teachers tested positive for COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires anyone who is exposed to the coronavirus to quarantine for 14 days.
The Dallas County Health Department recommended that the CDA building should be closed until further notice. The Child Development Academy will undergo an in-depth cleaning and disinfection process during the closure. Parents of children at the academy and staff members have been informed, C-FB ISD stated in a release.
The district will update parents and students they gather more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.