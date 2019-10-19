Dallas County Health & Human Services (DCHHS) is offering the seasonal flu vaccine for children at all 7 of their locations for children eligible for Texas Vaccines for Children (TVFC) program. The cost is $10 for new patients and $5 for returning patients.
Dallas County residents from birth to age 18 in the following categories are eligible to receive the flu vaccine from DCHHS under the TVFC program:
• Medicaid eligible- a child who is eligible for the Medicaid program
• Uninsured- a child who has no health insurance coverage
• American Indian or Alaskan Native- as defined by the Indian Health Care Improvement Act
• Enrolled in Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
• Underinsured- a child who has health insurance, but coverage does not include vaccines; a child whose insurance covers only selected vaccines
To find out whether a child is eligible for TVFC, check with the insurance provider to determine whether immunizations are covered.
“We encourage parents and guardians to get their children immunized against the flu early in the season,” said Director Dr. Philip Huang. “Getting the flu shot is the first line of defense against the flu virus that will help reduce instances of children’s absenteeism from school.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the flu vaccine for almost everyone except children younger than 6 months of age. The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.
“We’re encouraging everyone to get the flu shot as soon as possible because it takes about two weeks for the body to develop the antibodies needed to provide protection.” “Additionally, we urge everyone to practice flu prevention recommendations which will help prevent spreading the virus.”
Those recommendations include cough and sneeze etiquette along with proper hand-washing. DCHHS has flu prevention materials on its website available for the public to download.
The children’s flu vaccine is available at all 7 DCHHS immunization clinic sites. For all locations visit dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/immunization-hours.php.
Carrollton Farmers Branch Immunization Clinic
2774 Valwood Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday-Friday
972-241-2684
