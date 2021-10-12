Trash

The city of Carrollton encourages residents to collect and drop off plastic films, wraps and bags as part of their Bags to Benches program.

The city of Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department introduced a new recycling program on Oct. 6 that will turn plastic bags, wraps and films into Earth-friendly composite benches for enjoyment throughout Carrollton’s City facilities and green spaces.

Bags to Benches is a way to recycle beyond the bag and will involve resident participation. The goal is to collect over 600 pounds of recyclable material before Feb. 28. In return, NexTrex – a film and bag recycling company based in Virginia – will create a park bench made from all the donated plastic products. So far, the community has collected 34 out of the 600 pounds needed.

Drop off locations include the Crosby Recreation Center, Rosemeade Recreation Center, Carrollton City Hall, Carrollton Public Library at Josey Ranch Lake, and Carrollton Public Library at Hebron and Josey. Plastic waste can be disposed of in the white bins at each facility.

The program will provide eco-friendly outdoor furniture for residents to enjoy throughout Carrollton.

Only plastic films, wraps, and bags are eligible for the program. City staff will collect all the plastic donated at the end of every month, record the total and drop it off at a local store that partners with NexTrex.

