The city of Carrollton is joining hundreds of shelters across the country to participate in the Clear the Shelters event, a nationwide pet adoption drive that began Monday and runs through Sept. 19 to help find loving homes for animals in need.
Clear the Shelters is usually a one-day on-site event but will last an entire month this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Adoption fees will be waived through Saturday, Sept. 18.
“I would like nothing better than to close our doors for even one day because all of the animals in our temporary care had been adopted by new forever-home owners,” Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center Manager Carl Shooter said. “Events such as Clear the Shelters are an integral part of the City’s efforts to encourage healthy pet ownership and to keep animals safe and off the streets.”
Adoptions are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. The adoption center will not reserve an animal.
To check out the current selection of animals available:
- Visit cityofcarrollton.com/animaladoptions.
- View the list of animals currently at the Adoption Center.
- Call 972-466-3420 to make an appointment.
If more than one person is present at the same time to adopt a pet, a numbered ticket will be distributed to each prospective adopter, and a drawing will occur. The first ticket drawn will be provided the first opportunity to adopt. Individuals who are not selected for their first choice are encouraged to select one of the other adoptable animals. If the drawing is being held for a litter of puppies or kittens, each ticket selected will only allow the winner to adopt one of the animals in the litter.
“Adopters will also need to remember to get the kitten or puppy spayed or neutered at a veterinarian of their choice,” Shooter said.
If an adoption isn’t feasible, donations are always welcome in the form of cash, food, litter, towels, blankets, or toys. For a complete list of acceptable material donations, visit cityofcarrollton.com/animalservices.
During last year’s event, the Adoption Center staff was able to place all 31 animals in homes.
“This year, we hope to do the same,” Shooter said.
Year to date, 233 animals have been adopted at this location.
For more information on Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center (2247 Sandy Lake Road) or adoptions in general, visit cityofcarrollton.com/animaladoptions or call 972-466-3420.
