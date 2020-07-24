Claymore Operations prepares active duty military to transition into civilian life before separating from the military

Soon after the planes hit the Twin Towers in New York City on September 11, 2001, Robert Pinholt, then a junior at Rockwall High School, knew he would follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and join the United States Army. He just did not know that this decision would eventually lead him to become a member of the Army’s famed 10th Mountain Division; a real-life character in the New York Times best seller, Outlaw Platoon; and would eventually lead him to become the CEO of the Dallas-based non-profit, Claymore Operations which aids active duty military in finding significance in their civilian lives.
“I remember walking into the Army’s recruiting station in Greenville two years after 9-11 and enlisting,” said Pinholt. “My parents did not even know I was joining the Army, and I will never forget the look on my mom’s face when I told her what I had just done.”
Dorothy Pinholt, Robert’s mom and the wife of an Air Force veteran, said, “I tried not to let Rob know how shocked I was when he told Paul and me that he had enlisted. Honestly, I was not surprised, but at the same time the reality that my son was most likely headed to war was gut-wrenching.”
Pinholt entered the Army in March 2004, completing his basic training at Ft. Benning, Georgia and shortly thereafter was relocated to Fort Drum, New York, home of the famed 10th Mountain Division. In January 2006, Pinholt left for Afghanistan where his platoon was assigned to Forward Operating Base Bermel in eastern Afghanistan. Sixteen months, and a world of life-changing experiences later, Pinholt returned home to North Texas. He joined the Army National Guard, secured a part-time job, and enrolled in college.
“Life was great…for a while,” he said. “But I quickly found myself drifting, and the life plans I had made turned out not to be the right plans for me.”
That is when Pinholt began working at the Coppell Family YMCA and enrolled in a leadership development program offered by the Y.
“My mentor for the program was the Executive Director of the Coppell Y, Gayle Westapher,” he said.
“The mentorship program went both ways,” said Westapher. “While I had a planned curriculum to help mentor our staff, Robert taught me a great deal about the hardships that our military veterans experience upon separation from the service.”
"I wish I’d had the opportunity to have a mentor even before I separated from the Army,” Pinholt said. “Whether you are in the military a few years or for an entire career, leaving is difficult. Yes, the military provides transition assistance, but this was not enough to help guide me in the right direction, and it wasn’t enough for many of those with whom I served.”
When Pinholt and Westapher realized their shared love of the military; how Westapher’s father, a 30-year-career U.S. Air Force physician/pilot and veteran of WWII and the Vietnam War had also suffered when he retired, the two began a conversation about mentoring service members before separation from the military. Thus the birth of Claymore Operations, a non-profit 501(c)3 designed to pair military service men and women with both a civilian mentor and a veteran mentor while the warfighter is still on active duty.
“The military provides its people with amazing leadership skills, but unfortunately, many service men/women do not realize these intangible skills can and do successfully transfer into the civilian world,” said Pinholt. “Gayle and I started Claymore Operations in 2018 to connect warfighters with people who have wisdom to share; wisdom to aid in making that transition smoother, and more successful.”
“A valuable aspect of Claymore Operations is the fact that we become like a family to our warfighters,” Westapher said. “The volunteer mentors, one civilian and one veteran, each bring their own unique perspective to the table and share their view-points with the warfighter through weekly conversations. In addition, we provide advice meetings with career experts, personality testing, goal setting and value-determination opportunities to the warfighters to show them their skills, highlight their strengths and develop a plan for the future. Claymore Operations creates a network of support…a second family.”
Claymore Operations works globally to connect a pair of mentors to any active duty service man/woman who wants one.
“Our first warfighter was stationed in Germany and we talked with him weekly for years,” Pinholt said. “In today’s world, boundaries are not an issue. We can connect a warfighter with a civilian mentor and a veteran mentor no matter where they live. And those three will stay connected as long as is necessary; from the day the warfighter enters the service until well after they are settled into their civilian life. Our goal is to connect talented and accomplished volunteers with those who don't know their next step; to aid them through their military career and take advantage of every opportunity that arises."
Claymore Operations is free of charge and is open to all active military service members or those planning on entering the military who are interested in the possibility of furthering their careers through mentorship. For more information, visit www.claymoreops.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.