Nancy Cline and Rusty Pendleton won their runoff elections for the Carrollton City Council on Saturday.

In Place 5, Cline defeated Annette Reese with 57.8 percent of the votes. She received 2,425 votes to Reese’s 1,770 votes.

In Place 7 Pendleton defeated Michelle Ocker. Pendleton received 52.1 percent (2,248 votes) to Ocker’s 47.9 percent (2,065 votes).

