The North Texas Emergency Communication Center (NTECC) has upgraded its systems, and officials said the improvements have helped the center perform at a higher level.
During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Terry Goswick, NTECC executive director, gave the council an update on the progress the center has been making since last year.
On Oct. 30, NTECC upgraded its 911 communications with an all-digital NextGen 911 system, making it the first center in Texas to do so, Goswick said. Based on AT&T’s ESInet, the new system improves how calls are routed, assists the center in handling unexpected call volumes and provides several backup systems.
In fact, the system allows for what Goswick calls tertiary connectivity meaning all data is backed up in three ways.
“All three of those have a six-way redundancy coming into the center, and each one of those systems can handle the entire workload of the organization with one circuit,” Goswick said.
He said this backup will ensure that the center never misses or drops a call. The entire project was completed on time and within budget as well as without missing any 911 calls.
In 2019, the center implemented Rapid SOS for cell phone calls. This new system provides increased accuracy for wireless GPS location. Before, when a person called on a cell phone the system would give the proximity of the call. With Rapid SOS, the system will give an exact location of the call.
The same month, NTECC rolled out Pulse Point, a program that allows users to view and receive notifications of cardiac arrest incidents. Those in the area can give the victim CPR until first responders arrive.
“It has been pretty popular so far,” Goswick said. “We had 75 percent of all of our CPR calls actually have someone within the geo-proximity notified (of the cardiac arrest).”
With the center’s call volume increasing every year, NTECC is working hard to stay at a high level, officials said. Goswick said NTECC has exceeded every national call answering standard, and the center’s network reliability is 99.985 percent.
“The amount of work and the effort and the things that went into transition that we did was nothing short of miraculous,” said Mayor Kevin Falconer. “I can’t be more proud of how NTECC is doing. It’s very impressive that we are, I think, the leading communications center in the state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.