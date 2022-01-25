Diana Slavinsky is a community engagement librarian for Carrollton. With her degree in metalsmithing and jewelry, she has taught various forms of art throughout her career.
How did you get in your line of work?
My personal philosophy is “optimizing for interesting.” I thank author Dorie Clark for this statement, and it’s a thought process that has not failed me. I taught art and did office work while finishing my undergraduate art degree. After that, I worked in the books business for many years, learning the ropes of community engagement with school districts, corporations, and authors, before ultimately completing my Master’s in Library Science to be a librarian. Working with people and communicating the value of the Library is what I look forward to each day.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
As a new librarian for the city of Plano, my previous employer, I had the opportunity to be part of the Family Place Libraries grant-funded endeavor through the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. Family Place Libraries is a network of family and community focused libraries. I completed training in Middle Country, New York with fellow Texas colleagues and implemented the first-year process with the awesome team at the library. Participating in the Family Place Libraries project has been a highlight of my career.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I am from southern California, originally, but I have lived in Texas for almost 30 years, so consider myself a Texan by proxy. I have lived and worked all over North Texas.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Spontaneous visits to Disneyland as a child (we did not live incredibly close) was always a highlight.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I will never say no to pizza and Cane Rosso in Downtown Carrollton is absolutely delicious.
What's your favorite movie?
What’s Up Doc? I love a good screwball comedy.
Tell our readers about your family.
My spouse, Ryan, plays in a local band and does IT work by day. I am a proud mama to two littles. My oldest is in Kindergarten and a Girl Scout, and my son is in full-on toddler mode these days.
What are your hobbies?
Mainly these days, I love doing yard and house projects. I’m fairly handy and refer to my yard projects as my “crossfit by landscaping”. I also read, of course, in any spare time.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Photos of my family and memories. I tell my own stories with images, so don’t be surprised if you see me pulling out my phone to share them with you!
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I’m a librarian who knows how to wield a hammer. My undergraduate art degree is in Metalsmithing and Jewelry from the University of North Texas. I even taught metalsmithing classes in my former library.
